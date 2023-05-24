 RBI Governor Das: India's GDP likely to be above 7%; inflation could be lower than 4.7%
Shaktikanta Das also said that pausing interest rates is not in his hand as it is driven by what is happening at the ground level.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das | Image: File

The Reserve Bank of India's Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said India's GDP will reach 6.5 per cent and may likely cross 7 per cent. He further added that the inflation for the next inflation print could be lower than 4.7 per cent.

He also said that pausing interest rates is not in his hand as it is driven by what is happening at the ground level.

This is a breaking story more updates expected.

