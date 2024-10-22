 RBI Expands Alert List: 13 New Unauthorised Forex Trading Platforms Identified; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Expands Alert List: 13 New Unauthorised Forex Trading Platforms Identified; Check Details Here

RBI Expands Alert List: 13 New Unauthorised Forex Trading Platforms Identified; Check Details Here

This move by the RBI is to protect the public from engaging with entities that violate RBI regulations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) of 1999.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
RBI Expands Alert List: 13 New Unauthorised Forex Trading Platforms Identified; Check Details Here | Representative image

The Reserve bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday (October 22) issued an update to its "Alert List", adding 13 names of unauthorised foreign exchange (forex) trading platforms.

This move by the RBI is to protect the public from engaging with entities that violate RBI regulations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) of 1999.

The New Additions

With the latest addition to the list, it brings the total number of entities on the RBI’s Alert List to 88.

FPJ Shorts
Zomato Q2FY25: Net Profit Jumps 389% To ₹176 Crore, Plans ₹8,500 Crore Qualified Institutional Placement
Zomato Q2FY25: Net Profit Jumps 389% To ₹176 Crore, Plans ₹8,500 Crore Qualified Institutional Placement
Mira Bhayandar: Hundreds Of Dead Fish Surface In Mandli Talao, Immersion Of PoP Idols Cited As Main Cause Of Oxygen Level Decline
Mira Bhayandar: Hundreds Of Dead Fish Surface In Mandli Talao, Immersion Of PoP Idols Cited As Main Cause Of Oxygen Level Decline
Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Is NOT Rich: 'Job Karte Hai, Stays In A Rented Apartment'
Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Is NOT Rich: 'Job Karte Hai, Stays In A Rented Apartment'
SWAYAM January 2025 Exam Dates Released By NTA: Key Details On Format & Schedule Available Here
SWAYAM January 2025 Exam Dates Released By NTA: Key Details On Format & Schedule Available Here

Furthermore, the newly identified platforms are prohibited from conducting foreign exchange trading and operating electronic trading platforms (ETPs).

The newly added 13 names in the list include:

1 Ranger Capital

2 TDFX

3 Inefex

4 YorkerFX

5 Growline

Read Also
Manappuram Finance Shares Burn; Decline By Over 12% After RBI Ban On Loan Disbursal On Asirvad Micro...
article-image

6 Think Markets

7 Smart Prop Trader

8 FundedNext

9 Weltrade

10 FreshForex

11 FX Road

12 DBG Markets

13 Plusonetrade

What Does This Mean for Investors?

The RBI’s alert list is a warning to the public about platforms that are not authorised to operate in the forex trading space.

In addition to it, engaging with these platforms can lead to significant amount of financial losses, as many have been reported for fraudulent activities.

Read Also
Monetary Policy Transmission: RBI Report Shows 2.5% Rate Increase Reduced Inflation By 1.6%
article-image

Furthermore in the recent year, the RBI has also raised alarms over the growing presence of unauthorised forex trading platforms and the deceptive practices they employ.

Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India | Representative Image

Many of these platforms lure unsuspecting individuals with promises of high returns on investments.

Introduced in 2018, these RBI's guidelines govern the approval process for electronic trading platforms handling financial market instruments. As per this, only ETPs recognised under these regulations can facilitate transactions for various financial instruments, including forex.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zomato Q2FY25: Net Profit Jumps 389% To ₹176 Crore, Plans ₹8,500 Crore Qualified Institutional...

Zomato Q2FY25: Net Profit Jumps 389% To ₹176 Crore, Plans ₹8,500 Crore Qualified Institutional...

A Fusion Of Heritage & Innovation: AC Cobra GT Roadster

A Fusion Of Heritage & Innovation: AC Cobra GT Roadster

Sensex Shrinks By Over 900 Points; NSE Indices Also Suffer As Markets Close In Deep Red

Sensex Shrinks By Over 900 Points; NSE Indices Also Suffer As Markets Close In Deep Red

RBI Expands Alert List: 13 New Unauthorised Forex Trading Platforms Identified; Check Details Here

RBI Expands Alert List: 13 New Unauthorised Forex Trading Platforms Identified; Check Details Here

Hyundai At Dalal Street: Carmaker's Top 7 Selling Cars

Hyundai At Dalal Street: Carmaker's Top 7 Selling Cars