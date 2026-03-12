Raymond Realty Launches ₹2,000 Crore Worth Ten X District 9 In Thane

Raymond Realty announced on March 12, 2026 the launch of Ten X District 9, a nine-acre residential development in Thane with an estimated revenue potential of Rupees 2,000 crore. |

Mumbai: Raymond Realty has unveiled a new residential project in Thane as part of its expansion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, targeting next-generation urban homebuyers.

Raymond Realty has launched Ten X District 9, a nine-acre residential development positioned as “Thane’s Next-Gen Oasis.” The project integrates high-end residences with landscaped green ecosystems and retail spaces, reflecting the company’s strategy of building integrated urban communities. The development carries an estimated revenue potential of about Rs 2,000 crore and represents another milestone in the company’s growing residential portfolio.

Ten X District 9 dedicates more than five acres to landscaped open spaces and includes over 75 curated lifestyle amenities. The project offers grand two-bedroom residences ranging from roughly 600 to 820 square feet, designed to optimize spatial efficiency and natural light. The development also includes two large clubhouses of approximately 15,000 square feet each, serving as social and wellness hubs equipped with facilities such as a gymnasium, spa, mini theatre, and banquet spaces.

A key feature of the project is “Park Street,” a roughly 45,000 square foot high-street retail boulevard. The retail destination is designed to bring dining and essential retail services directly within the residential complex, creating a self-contained community environment. Through these integrated amenities and retail offerings, the development aims to deliver a “walk-to-everything” lifestyle for residents.

The project is strategically located about 0.5 km from the Eastern Express Highway and roughly 3 km from Thane Railway Station, providing connectivity to Mumbai’s commercial hubs. It will also benefit from infrastructure projects such as Metro Lines 4, 4A, and 5, as well as the planned Thane–Borivali twin-tube tunnel.

Ten X District 9 is aligned with the Indian Green Building Council sustainability standards and has received RERA approval, reflecting Raymond Realty’s focus on environmentally responsible development. With the launch of Ten X District 9, Raymond Realty continues to expand its design-led residential portfolio in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region while targeting the growing demand for integrated urban living environments.

