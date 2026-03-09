Raymond Realty Signs Kandivali Residential Project Worth ₹3,000 Crore, Expands Mumbai Portfolio

Raymond Realty Limited has signed definitive documents to develop a residential project in Kandivali, Mumbai, with an estimated gross development value of approximately Rs. 3,000 crore. |

Mumbai: Raymond Realty is continuing its expansion across Mumbai’s residential market with a new joint development project in Kandivali, reinforcing the company’s strategy of building a strong pipeline of urban redevelopment projects.

Raymond Realty confirmed that it has entered into definitive agreements to develop a residential project in a prime location in Kandivali, Mumbai. The upcoming development is expected to generate a gross development value of approximately Rs. 3,000 crore. The project represents the company’s third redevelopment initiative in the western suburbs of Mumbai, highlighting its growing focus on redevelopment opportunities in key urban locations.

With the Kandivali project, Raymond Realty has now undertaken seven joint development projects across Mumbai. The company described the move as part of its broader strategic expansion plan aimed at strengthening its presence in high-value urban real estate markets. The addition also reinforces the company’s efforts to scale its residential portfolio while maintaining a pipeline of projects in key micro-markets within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Harmohan Sahni, Chief Executive Officer of Raymond Realty, said the company is focused on expanding its portfolio in high-quality urban locations while maintaining disciplined capital deployment and strong execution standards. According to Sahni, the project is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s future growth while supporting strong end-user demand and delivering long-term value for investors.

Following the addition of the Kandivali project, the total gross development value of Raymond Realty’s real estate portfolio is expected to approach Rs. 43,000 crore. The company noted that the project will further strengthen its presence in Mumbai’s residential market and support its position as a growing real estate developer within the region. Raymond Realty Limited disclosed the development through a press release filed with stock exchanges under SEBI listing regulations on March 9, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article has been prepared solely based on information contained in the press release issued by Raymond Realty Limited dated March 9, 2026. The report does not include information from external sources or independent verification beyond the details provided in the document.