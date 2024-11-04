 Raymond Q2FY25 Earnings: Consolidated Total Income Surges To ₹110,070 Lakh; Profit Drops To ₹5,901 Lakh
Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Image used for representational purpose only | Image credit: Raymond (Representative)

Raymond Limited on Monday (November 4) announced the company’s unaudited financial results for the second quarter and the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. The announcement was made through an exchange filing.

Financial Highlights Overview

Consolidated Results

The company's Q2FY25 consolidated total income increased to Rs 110,070 lakh, a surge compared to Rs 51,235 lakh in the previous year.

Moreover, the company's total expenses in Q2 also reached Rs 99,778 lakh, up from Rs 44,009 lakh year-on-year.

With this increased expenses, the company recorded a profit for the period of Rs 5,901 lakh, a decrease from Rs 16,116 lakh reported in the same quarter last year.

Image used for representational purpose only | Canva

Standalone Results

On a standalone basis, Raymond reported a total income of Rs 41,710 lakh, in comparison to Rs 28,864 lakh in the previous year.

The total expenses of the company in Q2 stood at Rs 32,111 lakh, a surge from Rs 23,472 lakh year-on-year.

The company posted a profit for the period at Rs 6,618 lakh, down from Rs 12,693 lakh last year.

article-image

“We witnessed good momentum both in Real Estate and Engineering businesses. With the launch of Park Avenue- High Street Reimagined, the first of its kind retail space in Thane, Raymond Realty has taken yet another pioneering step to create the aspirational ecosystem for its current and upcoming residential projects. The project execution remains our USP as our endeavor is to continue to deliver before RERA timelines. The seamless integration of Maini operations with JK Engineering has taken an affirmative shape and has started positive results with growth in the overall engineering business,” said Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond Limited.

Share Performance

Raymond Limited's shares on Monday closed at Rs 1,688.70, an increase of 1.98 per cent for the day. The stock opened at Rs 1,325.00, hit a high of Rs 1,699.00, and dipped to a low of Rs 1,325.00 during the trading session.

