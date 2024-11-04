 IRCTC's Q2FY25 Financials: Consolidated Income Rises To ₹1,12,396.23 Lakh; Announces ₹4 Interim Dividend
Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Image used for representation purpose only | File

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday (November 4) released its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024, the company annnounced through an exchange filing.

Financial Performance Overview

Consolidated Results

The IRCTC's on its Q2FY25 earnings announced today posted a consolidated income of Rs 112,396.23 lakh, a surge from Rs 103,947.13 lakh in the same quarter last year.

The total expense of the company marked a surge in Q2, surging to Rs 70,738.43 lakh compared to Rs 64,426.05 lakh last year.

Although the company marked an increase in expenses but the profit saw an uptick, reaching Rs 30,786.53 lakh against Rs 29,467.75 lakh YoY.

Earnings/ Representative Image

Earnings/ Representative Image |

Standalone results

The total income of the company on the standalone basis stood at Rs 112,377.21 lakh for the quarter, slightly lower than the consolidated figure but still a significant rise from last year’s Rs 103,947.13 lakh.

The total expenses amounted to Rs 70,725.74 lakh, while profits for the quarter were reported at Rs 30,781.80 lakh, up from Rs 29,467.75 lakh in the prior year.

Interim Dividend Declared for FY 2024-25

Apart from the financial results, the company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share on equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each for the fiscal year 2024-25.

This dividend amounts to 200 per cent of the paid-up share capital, amounting approximately Rs 320 crore.

The record date for this dividend is yet to be confirmed.

Share Market Reaction

On Monday, IRCTC’s shares closed at Rs 815.00, a 2.01 per cent decline from the previous close.

Share performance

Share performance |

The stock opened at Rs 833.00 and hit a high of Rs 833.35. The company's stock dipped to an intraday low of Rs 802.45.

