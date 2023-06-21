 Raymond Issues NCDs Worth Rs 1,100 Crore
The NCDs deemed date of allotment is June 22, 2023 and the date of maturity would be June 21, 2025.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Raymond Issues NCDs Worth Rs 1,100 Crore | Image credit: Raymond (Representative)

The board of directors of Raymond Ltd on Wednesday approved issuance of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis for an amount of Rs 1,100 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The shares of Raymond on Wednesday at  3:23 pm IST were at Rs 1,724.95, down by 1.25 percent.

