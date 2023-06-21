Raymond Issues NCDs Worth Rs 1,100 Crore

The board of directors of Raymond Ltd on Wednesday approved issuance of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis for an amount of Rs 1,100 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The NCDs deemed date of allotment is June 22, 2023 and the date of maturity would be June 21, 2025.
Raymond Ltd shares
The shares of Raymond on Wednesday at 3:23 pm IST were at Rs 1,724.95, down by 1.25 percent.
