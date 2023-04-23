Raymond appoints K Narasimha Murthy as Independent Director | Image credit: Raymond (Representative)

Raymond Limited's Board of Directors on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has appointed K Narasimha Murthy as an Additional Director categorised as Independent Director for five years from April 21, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the members of the company.

K. Narasimha Murthy

K. Narasimha Murthy (64), having a brilliant academic record, getting ranks in both CA & ICWA courses entered the Profession of Cost & Management Accountancy in 1983. He is associated with the development of Cost & Management Information Systems for more than 175 Companies covering more than 50 Industries. In addition, he is closely associated with turning around many large Corporates, focusing on systems improvement with a Cost Reduction approach.

He is closely involved with several National level Institutions, presently on the Boards of National Stock Exchange India Ltd., (NSE), NELCO (A TATA Enterprise), Max Financial Services Ltd., Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., Max Life Pension Fund Company Ltd. Shivalik Small Finance Bank Ltd. Further he is a Member on the External Rating Supervision Committee of CARE Ratings. In addition, he is associated as Member Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Internal Audit Committee and Member on the Cost Accounting Standards Board of Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

He has been associated with more than 45 High Level Committees as Chairman / Member both at National & State Level, which include Audit Reforms Implementation Committee on Public Sector Banks, Prasara Bharati Restructuring Committee, Expert Committee on Common Wealth Games, Restructuring Committee of State Level PSUs, Expert Committee on Co-op. Credit Institutions, Fiscal Reforms Implementation Committee etc.

He is also associated with the development of Cost Accounting Record Rules for many Industries as a member of Informal Advisory Committee, Dept. of Corporate Affairs, Govt. of India. His efforts in the furtherance of Costing & Management Accounting Profession in India were recognised by the Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India (ICWAI) which has honoured him by giving citation in October 2007.