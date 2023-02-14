Fashion influencer Satyajit Majumder inaugurates the latest Ethnix By Raymond Flagship store In Kolkata

Sumit Poddar

The fashion conglomerate of Raymond has now expanded its offerings with Ethnix by Raymond. Ethnix by Raymond has positioned itself in the market as the go to destination for the latest collection of occasion wear. The brand has strengthened its retail presence by launching its flagship store at Rash Behari Avenue, Gariahat, Kolkata.

The exclusive Ethnix by Raymond store was inaugurated by leading fashion influencer Satyajit Majumder a.k.a Thetwoinoneguy along with a starcast of leading television and film actors; Bonny Sengupta, Arjun Chakrabarty and Saurav Das. Ethnix by Raymond houses the latest collection from the brand that includes a wide range of ethnic wear like kurtas, sherwanis, bundis, and bandhgalas. Satyajit has also posted some glimpses from the inauguration event on Facebook, check out: https://www.facebook.com/100044400820879/posts/773091227514231/

Kolkata’s leading fashion influencer Satyajit says, “It is a great initiative by Raymond to make the brand more relatable and accessible by younger men. The launch event has been a great success and it leaves an impression on today’s young man who can find the trendiest occasion wear at the store. Ethnix youth centered approach has leveled up the men’s traditional fashion game.” The launch of the latest collection has received love and support from Kolkata’s young male fashion influencers and content creators as well.



