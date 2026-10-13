Ravita Engineering Opens ₹116.05 Crore IPO, ₹491 Crore Order Book Supports Expansion

IPO | Representational Image

Mumbai: Ravita Engineering Services will open its ₹116.05 crore initial public offering on October 13, with a price band of ₹105–112 per share. The issue closes on October 15, and the shares are proposed to list on NSE Emerge.

The HVAC engineering company’s fresh issue comprises 1,03,62,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹5 each. Anchor bidding was scheduled for October 12.

IPO Funds To Support Project Execution

Ravita plans to use net proceeds for long-term working capital, purchasing heavy equipment and general corporate purposes.

Chairman and Executive Director Vibhoar Agrawal said the investment would support order execution and strengthen delivery capabilities, including the company’s data centre business.

Vivro Financial Services is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

Order Book Reaches ₹491.12 Crore

As of June 30, 2026, Ravita reported an order book of ₹491.12 crore across 21 projects.

This included data centre work orders worth ₹120 crore. The company secured projects in Maharashtra involving data centre infrastructure.

Its operations span onshore facilities, offshore rigs and platforms, and data centres, covering both project implementation and maintenance services.

FY26 Revenue At ₹277.63 Crore

Revenue from operations increased from ₹13.49 crore in FY24 to ₹277.63 crore in FY26. Profit after tax stood at ₹28.04 crore in FY26.

The company reported an EBITDA margin of 14.43 per cent and a PAT margin of 10.09 per cent.

For the quarter ended June 2026, revenue was ₹97.31 crore, with EBITDA and PAT margins of 14.42 per cent and 10.40 per cent, respectively.

HVAC Services Across Three Business Areas

Incorporated in 2007, Ravita provides engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning services for HVAC, central air-conditioning, airflow, chiller and cooling systems.

It also maintains systems installed by providers. Offshore work covered six rigs and 16 associated platforms during the disclosed period.

Ravita is laying subsea discharge pipelines for an effluent treatment plant at Numaligarh Refinery’s crude oil import terminal in Paradip, Odisha.