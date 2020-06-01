Ravinder Singh Dhillon takes over as Chairman and MD of Power Finance Corporation

Government-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC), India's leading NBFC, today announced the appointment of Shri Ravinder Singh Dhillon as its Chairman and Managing Director. Shri R.S. Dhillon assumed the charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director, PFC w.e.f 01st June 2020 upon the superannuation of Shri Rajiv Sharma.

Shri Dhillon brings with him close to 36 years of rich and varied experience that spans across the entire value chain of power sector. Out of this, 27 years is in PFC with experience of financing power sector i.e. generation, transmission and distribution; 6 years in Central Electricity Authority with experience of macro level planning of power systems & 3 years in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd with experience in designing power generating equipment.