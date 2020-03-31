Power Finance Corporation contributes Rs 200 crore under CSR to “PM CARES Fund” in fight against COVID-19

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), the leading NBFC in the power sector, has pledged to contribute Rs 200 crore to the “Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in

Emergency Situations Fund” (PM-CARES Fund) to support the battle against COVID-19.

Furthermore, PFC’s employees will voluntarily contribute a day’s salary to ‘PM-CARES Fund’ to further strengthen the nation’s fight against the dreaded disease.

Earlier, PFC had agreed to provide financial assistance of Rs. 50 lakh to Indian Red Cross Society in Rajasthan. Under the CSR Initiative, PFC’s financial aid will be used for distribution of Health

Masks and Sanitisers, as a part of preventive measures against COVID-19.

PFC and its employees remain vigilant and alert in these testing times and stand in solidarity with the society at this crucial juncture. As a responsible corporate, PFC is relentlessly working towards implementation of all precautionary measures to deal with the pandemic.