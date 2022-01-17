Rationalise tariffs on mobile phone parts in Union Budget: ICEA

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) urged the government to rationalise tariffs on inputs for parts and components of mobile phones and revisit basic customs duty on high-end mobile phones in Union Budget 2022.

In a letter to Union Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the ICEA said that duties on the inputs of the parts and components of mobile phones must be carefully calibrated, and rationalised.

"With the 2021-22 Budget, there were duty rate increases on the inputs of mechanics, power banks, connectors, PCBA, camera modules, chargers, and true wireless stereo," ICEA said in the letter.

"However, with the duties, the charger industry has gone into de-growth. The additional duty impact post-2021 Budget has been 6-7 per cent on the Bill of Materials of chargers," the letter stated.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said that the transformer industry in particular is hit hard.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:33 PM IST