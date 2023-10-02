Ramaswamy Narayanan Assumes Charge As Chairman-Managing Director Of GIC Re | File

Ramaswamy Narayanan assumed charge as chairman-cum managing director of GIC Re effective from October 1, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Ramaswamy Narayanan joined General Insurance Corporation of India as a direct recruit officer in 1988 and over the last three decades, he has been involved in various functions within GIC.

In his association with the reinsurance function, he has handled all the non-life classes like Fire, Engineering, Miscellaneous, Motor, Liability, Aviation, Marine and Agriculture and also most of the territories around the world. While handling the business portfolio in the Indian insurance market, he has handled many challenges in the fast-changing non-tariffed portfolio, which included quoting for and leading many treaties, as well as providing out-of-the-box solutions to clients to cater to both protecting the portfolio as well as providing capital relief. In his tenure of four and half years as CEO, UK he was involved in handling the operations of the Branch, the newly setup Lloyds syndicate of GIC (GIC 1947) as well as the Corporate Member of GIC.

Currently, he handles the functions of HR, Office Services Department (OSD) and International Operations at GIC’s Head Office in Mumbai.