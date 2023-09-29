Dish TV Appoints Rajesh Sahni And Virender Tagra As Additional Directors In Non-Executive Non-Independent Director |

Dish TV on Friday announced that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today have appointed Rajesh Sahni and Virender Kumar Tagra, as Additional Directors in the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors, with effect from September 29, 2023, in terms of the applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, and other applicable provisions, and basis the confirmation that they are not debarred from holding the office of Directors pursuant to any SEBI order or any other such authority, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The said appointments are subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company in terms of applicable regulatory provisions, the company said in the regulatory filings.

About Rajesh Sahini

Sahni has experience (Strategic as well as at operational management level) in the field of Customer Service/Call Center Operations /BPO/Customer Support/ Repair Services area including 17 years at senior management level as National/ Country Head of Customer Service at MNCs like LG, Canon, Nokia, Electrolux and Sony Ericsson.

He was instrumental in setting up country repair service network from scratch at LG, Canon, Nokia, Electrolux, Sony Ericsson and Panasonic etc. Sahni was employed with the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary till October 2022.

Currently Sahni has been engaged by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary under a contract.

About Virender Kumar Tagra

Tagra is having a rich experience of more than 43 years in the various domains includes Finance, Account, Taxation and liaison with various Government Agencies across India.

He worked with various reputed organisations like IVP Groups, Stroke, ABC Consultants Group, Hotline Group of Industries etc. Tagra was employed with the Company till June 2020. Currently Tagra has been engaged by the Company under a contract.

Dish TV India Limited shares

The shares of Dish TV India Limited on Friday at 12:45 pm IST were at Rs 18.50, up by 0.54 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)