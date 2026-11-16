Rama Steel Tubes Q2 Profit Jumps To ₹19.1 Crore, Property Gain Lifts Earnings As Revenue Falls 22%

Rama Steel Tubes posted Q2 net profit of Rs 19.1 crore. |

Mumbai: Rama Steel Tubes reported consolidated net profit of Rs 19.1 crore for the July–September quarter of FY27, up from Rs 1.01 crore a year earlier. A gain from the transfer of its Sahibabad unit lifted earnings as revenue from operations fell 22 percent year on year to Rs 249.2 crore.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to Rs 18.77 crore from Rs 1.39 crore a year earlier. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 0.11 for the quarter, according to the company’s exchange filing.

Property Gain

The company recognised a Rs 25.45 crore gain under other income after transferring the leasehold rights and building at its Sahibabad unit in Ghaziabad to Paras Buildwell LLP. The transaction had an aggregate consideration of Rs 26.72 crore.

Other income rose to Rs 26.82 crore from Rs 2.10 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax climbed to Rs 23 crore from Rs 2.38 crore.

Revenue Declines

Steel pipe manufacturing revenue fell to Rs 132.4 crore from Rs 161.1 crore, while trading revenue from building materials and steel products declined to Rs 116.7 crore from Rs 159.4 crore.

Total expenses fell 21 percent year on year to Rs 253 crore. The cost of materials consumed declined to Rs 153.3 crore from Rs 232.7 crore, while finance costs fell to Rs 1.73 crore from Rs 3.23 crore.

Sequential Performance

Compared with the April–June quarter, revenue from operations rose 11.6 percent from Rs 223.3 crore. Consolidated net profit more than tripled from Rs 5.45 crore. The company recorded a tax expense of Rs 3.91 crore in the September quarter after reporting a Rs 1.64 crore tax credit in the June quarter.

Half-Year Results

For the six months ended September 30, consolidated net profit rose to Rs 24.54 crore from Rs 6.02 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations declined 20 percent to Rs 472.5 crore from Rs 588.6 crore.

Subsidiary Updates

The board approved a further AED 66 million equity investment in its wholly owned UAE subsidiary, RST International Trading FZE. The proposed infusion is intended to help the subsidiary acquire a stake in Automech Group Holding.

Statutory auditor Rawat & Associates drew attention to the pending application to strike off Rama Defence Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary that had yet to begin operations. The auditor’s limited-review conclusion was unmodified.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.

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