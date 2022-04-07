Rama Steel Tubes logs highest-ever Q4 FY 2022 sales volume; up 50% YoY

Rama Steel Tubes Limited today announced its sales volume performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The Company registered a sales volume of 35,872 tons in Q4FY22 compared to 23,962 tons in Q4FY21 and 24,373 tons in Q3FY22.

With respect to value-added products, growth in Q4FY22 Sales Volume of 8097 tons vs 5327 tons in Q4 FY21 (+52 per cent YoY). This highlights RSTL's strength in maintaining its dominant leadership in the structural steel tube market.

RSTL's strategy is to constantly de-commoditize its product portfolio in coming years. We are encouraged to see strong sales growth in value-added products segments which should drive the company's margins going forward.

RSTL has been continuously striving to improve its performance by increasing sales, share of value-added products, innovating new products and aggressive cost optimization on a continual basis.

RSTL products range includes MS ERW black pipes from 15mm to 200mm diameter pipes confirming to IS: 1239, IS:1161, IS:3589, IS:3601, & IS:4270 and G.I. Pipes from 15mm to 150mm NB in light, medium and heavy sizes.

RSTL has 20 per cent exports rate, with a global presence in more than 16 Countries.

RSTL has a subsidiary in UAE and a step-down subsidiary in Nigeria which has strengthened the company's presence in global markets. RSTL has the world's latest technology, plant and machinery, which also includes sophisticated testing equipment.

RSTL has 4 state-of-art manufacturing capabilities located at Sahibabad (U.P.), Khopoli (Maharashtra) and Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh) and has got strong distributor network spread across India.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:35 PM IST