Rajasthan To Introduce Dedicated Youth Budget For 15-29 Age Group, Seeks Public Suggestions | AI Representational Image

Jaipur: In a bid to address the Gen Z, the Rajasthan government is set to introduce a dedicated Youth Budget in the next financial year, with budgetary provisions for programmes aimed at the welfare and overall development of people aged 15 to 29.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas issued guidelines on Monday directing departments preparing their Budget Finalization Committee (BFC) proposals to earmark provisions for youth-related programmes. The government will also seek suggestions from the public for the Youth Budget through a dedicated window on the Finance Department’s website.

Youth Budget focus areas

The Youth Budget will cover 11 broad areas, including education, training and skill development, employment and livelihood promotion, entrepreneurship and startups, scholarships and financial assistance, sports and youth development, research and innovation, technology, art and culture, health and social development, and other youth-oriented schemes and programmes. According to the guidelines, youth-related budget proposals will be divided into two categories. Category A will include schemes and programmes in which more than 70 per cent of the total expenditure is proposed to be spent on youth welfare and their overall development.

Category B will cover proposals in which less than 70 per cent of the expenditure is intended for youth-related activities.

The departments have been asked to identify both direct and indirect interventions that benefit young people and incorporate the required provisions while finalising their budget proposals.

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Dedicated youth budget cell

The Department of Youth Affairs and Sports will monitor expenditure against the provisions made for young people. A dedicated youth budget cell will be established in the department to identify youth-oriented schemes, compile relevant information, and coordinate with other departments and the Finance Department regarding expenditure.

Each government department will also designate a nodal officer for the Youth Budget to coordinate with the Youth Affairs and Sports Department and the Finance Department.

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Public suggestions invited

The state government has also invited suggestions from the public for the Youth Budget. A dedicated window has been created on the Finance Department’s website, where citizens can submit suggestions on issues related to employment, education, technical education, skill development, and other youth-related areas.

Sector-specific budget approach

The move comes as Rajasthan expands its sector-specific budget approach, following the agriculture budget and green budget, with the next annual budget placing a specific focus on the state's youth.