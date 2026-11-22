RailTel Secures ₹27.03 Crore AI Project In Andhra Pradesh, To Develop Statewide Legal Assistant On Google Cloud |

Mumbai, November 22: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has secured an order worth approximately ₹27.03 crore from Andhra Pradesh Technology Services for developing a statewide artificial intelligence (AI)-powered legal assistant platform.

The Navratna public sector undertaking informed stock exchanges on Sunday that it had received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the project, which includes design, development, implementation, hosting and managed services.

AI-Powered Legal Platform

Under the contract, RailTel will develop and implement a statewide Legal AI Assistant Platform for the Andhra Pradesh government using Google Cloud Platform.

The project covers multiple stages, including platform development, deployment, hosting and ongoing management of the technology infrastructure.

The initiative marks RailTel’s involvement in an AI-based government technology project, extending its services into digital legal assistance.

The company has not disclosed specific functionalities, intended users or operational features of the proposed platform.

Contract Value And Timeline

According to the regulatory filing dated November 22, the estimated contract value stands at ₹27,02,56,350, including applicable taxes.

RailTel received the work order on November 21, 2026, at 5:29 pm.

The company has been given until May 9, 2029, to execute the project, indicating a multi-year implementation and service delivery arrangement.

The contract has been classified as a domestic order awarded by Andhra Pradesh Technology Services.

Regulatory Disclosure

RailTel disclosed the development under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any disclosed interest in the organisation awarding the contract.

It also confirmed that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

The filing did not provide details regarding the project’s expected profitability, payment milestones or potential contribution to RailTel’s future revenue.

The order adds to RailTel’s portfolio of government technology assignments, with the company responsible for delivering and managing the proposed AI platform within the stipulated execution period.

Disclaimer: This report is based on RailTel’s stock exchange filing. The information is provided for informational purposes, not investment advice.

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