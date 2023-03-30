 Rail Vikas Nigam gets order to manufacture and maintain Vande Bharat trainsets
Rail Vikas Nigam gets order to manufacture and maintain Vande Bharat trainsets

The firm will manufacture 200 trainsets at a cost of Rs 120 crore per set.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
According to an exchange filing, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received an order for manufacturing and maintenance of Vande Bharat tainsets.

WATCH: Vande Bharat Express passes by spectacular landscape on Chennai-Mysuru route; Southern...
article-image

In a period of 82 months, the firm will manufacture 200 trainsets at a cost of Rs 120 crore per set.

