Rail Vikas Nigam gets order to manufacture and maintain Vande Bharat trainsets

According to an exchange filing, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received an order for manufacturing and maintenance of Vande Bharat tainsets.
Read Also
WATCH: Vande Bharat Express passes by spectacular landscape on Chennai-Mysuru route; Southern...
In a period of 82 months, the firm will manufacture 200 trainsets at a cost of Rs 120 crore per set.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)