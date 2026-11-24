Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has questioned corporate governance practices at Nvidia following the reported reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive, according to Bloomberg.

Rajan, a finance professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, expressed concerns about the US government's role in Huang's return and the mechanisms available to ensure accountability under his leadership.

Speaking to Bloomberg Television, Rajan questioned whether adequate checks and balances would be established at the semiconductor giant and whether any potential misconduct would be thoroughly investigated.

The reported leadership development revived investor confidence in technology stocks after Huang's departure earlier this month triggered financial market volatility.

Rajan Questions Returns On Debt-Fuelled AI Investments

Beyond Nvidia's corporate governance, Rajan highlighted broader concerns surrounding the enormous capital commitments supporting the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

He questioned whether investments worth trillions of dollars in computing infrastructure would generate sufficient returns to justify the debt-financed expenditure.

Drawing parallels with the role of American International Group Inc during the 2008 global financial crisis, Rajan noted that some observers view Nvidia as a company positioned at the centre of an extensive network of contracts supporting the AI industry's expansion.

Although he considers the current systemic risk limited, Rajan cautioned that it could become more significant as planned investments materialise.

Excessive AI Optimism And Cybersecurity Risks Raise Concerns

Rajan refrained from categorising the ongoing AI investment boom as a financial bubble, suggesting that elevated investor expectations could instead reflect excessive optimism about the technology's prospects.

He also highlighted cybersecurity vulnerabilities as a potential threat to future demand.

A major cyberattack, Rajan warned, could intensify security concerns surrounding AI adoption and trigger a substantial decline in demand for the technology.

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