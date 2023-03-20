Quess Corp rewards employees with 34,104 shares as stock options | Facebook

Quess Corp Limited on Monday allotted 34,104 shares of Rs 10 each to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the allocation under the QSOP 2020.

The allotted shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.

After the allotment the shares increased to 148,229,488 equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 148,22,94,880.

Quess Corp shares

The shares of Quess Corp Limited on Monday closed at Rs 348.50, up by 0.27 per cent.