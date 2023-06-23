Quess Corp Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Facebook

Quess Corp on Friday announced the allotment of 157,447 equity shares to employees under QSOP 2020, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the company has increased to 148,386,935 equity shares of Rs10 each aggregating to Rs 1,483,869,350.

Ques Corp Shares

The shares of Quess Corp on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 428, down by 1.19 percent.

Read Also Quess Corp rewards employees with 34,104 shares as stock options