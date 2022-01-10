QSR restaurant chain Joshh to launch five new outlets in Mumbai

Charcoal Concepts, which owns casual dining brand Copper Chimney, and restaurant and bar Bombay Brasserie, has ventured into the quick service restaurant (QSR) sector with Joshh and Joshh Kulfi (a dessert spinoff brand of Joshh).

Joshh opened its first outlet in Mumbai in November 2021, in Powai. Spread across an area of 2,500 sq ft, the flagship outlet in Powai also houses Joshh Kulfi, its dessert spinoff serving kulfis of various flavours, kulfi milkshakes, and kulfi falooda sundaes.

The restaurant chain will be opening outlets in Inorbit Mall Malad, Viviana Mall Thane, Panchpakadi Thane, T2 International Airport, and a delivery kitchen in Juhu, all within the next 60 days, it said in a press statement.

Reetesh Shukla, Business Head, Charcoal Concepts, says, “We are delighted and humbled by the response, and excited to announce our fast growth into the Indian QSR sector, particularly in these difficult economic times. We are pleased that people loved our food, ambience, and focus on quality of ingredients used in our cooking.”

As a special offer for its launch, Joshh offered each item on its entire menu at Rs 49 only, to celebrate the 49th anniversary of its parent company being in the food business.

Furthermore, for people at home, Joshh has launched its order direct portal, where you can get 25 percen off all items by ordering food directly from the website joshhindia.com, until January 31, 2022.

Charcoal Concepts plans to expand Joshh and Joshh Kulfi in different formats suited to the neighbhourhood: full sized flagship outlets; mid-sized high street outlets, food courts, kulfi shops, and delivery cloud kitchens.

Charcoal Concepts, the Indian cuisine platform is present across top metros with 50+ outlets. It has 3 categories: Contemporary Restaurants, Experimental Bars & Eateries and Fast Casual/Delivery. Charcoal Concepts aims to invest to grow the Indian food QSR category, in a sector that has been traditionally dominated by international food items like burgers and pizzas.

The company sees a $1 billion opportunity with Joshh, and to truly deliver a local flavor, will customize its size and format across its various locations across India. The company plans to launch Joshh where its customers are with convenient locations in neighbourhoods, markets, malls, and major travel centres across India.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 12:33 PM IST