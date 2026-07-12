Q1 FY27 Earnings To Set Market Tone, Crude Oil Prices, FII Flows And West Asia Developments To Drive Dalal Street Next Week

Investors will track Q1 FY27 earnings, crude oil prices, FII activity and developments in West Asia next week. |

Mumbai: Investors are expected to focus on the Q1 FY27 earnings season next week, along with crude oil prices, foreign fund flows and geopolitical developments in West Asia. These factors are likely to decide the near-term direction of the Indian stock market.

The benchmark indices ended their four-week winning streak this week as concerns over global tensions kept investors cautious. However, strong buying in the last two trading sessions helped reduce the overall losses.

Markets End Week Slightly Lower

The BSE Sensex fell 0.25 per cent during the week to close at 77,569.39, while the NSE Nifty declined 0.26 per cent to end at 24,206.90.

Broader markets performed better than the benchmark indices. Both the midcap and smallcap indices gained more than 1 per cent, showing that buying interest remained strong in many stocks.

Corporate Results In Focus

The June quarter earnings season has started on a positive note after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported better-than-expected financial results.

Next week, several large companies will announce their quarterly earnings. Their performance and management commentary will be closely watched as they could influence market sentiment and sector-specific movements.

Crude Oil And West Asia To Remain Key

Developments in West Asia will continue to be an important factor for global markets.

Investor sentiment weakened earlier in the week after fresh US strikes on Iran raised concerns about regional stability and energy supplies. Any further escalation or signs of easing tensions could affect global equity markets.

Crude oil prices will also remain under watch. Prices softened towards the end of the week as hopes of continued diplomatic talks between the US and Iran improved market sentiment despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

FII Buying Offers Support

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers during most of the week, investing around Rs 4,670 crore.

The steady foreign inflows, supported by softer crude oil prices and improving global sentiment, helped cushion the market from deeper losses. Investors will continue to monitor FII activity closely as it remains a key driver of market direction in the coming sessions.