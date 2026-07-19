Q1 Earnings Season Takes Centre Stage, West Asia Tensions And Crude Oil To Steer Market Direction This Week

Markets may remain volatile as Q1 earnings, West Asia tensions and crude oil prices dominate investor sentiment. |

Mumbai: Investors are expected to keep a close watch on the stock market this week as several major companies announce their June quarter (Q1 FY27) results. Along with earnings, developments in West Asia, crude oil prices and foreign investor activity are likely to influence market sentiment.

Analysts believe these factors will decide the direction of Indian equities in the coming days.

Big Companies To Announce Results

The earnings season will gather momentum with several leading companies scheduled to declare their quarterly numbers.

Key companies include Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, JSW Energy, Bank of Baroda, SBI Life Insurance and One97 Communications (Paytm).

Market participants are expected to react sharply to earnings surprises, management commentary and future business outlook.

Reliance And Banks To Stay In Spotlight

On Monday, shares of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank are likely to remain in focus after they reported their quarterly earnings over the weekend.

Reliance Industries posted record quarterly EBITDA and core profit, supported by strong performances in its oil-to-chemicals and telecom businesses.

Among banks, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank all reported healthy growth in profits, providing positive signals for the banking sector.

West Asia And Crude Oil Key Global Triggers

Apart from earnings, investors will closely monitor the geopolitical situation in West Asia.

According to market experts, any escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran or disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could push crude oil prices higher and increase volatility in global financial markets.

On the other hand, signs of easing tensions may improve investor confidence and support equities.

Monsoon, FIIs Also Important

Experts also say the progress of the southwest monsoon and kharif sowing will remain important as they directly affect rural demand and food inflation.

Foreign institutional investor (FII) activity will also be watched closely, as sustained buying or selling by overseas investors can significantly influence overall market sentiment.