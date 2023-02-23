PVR to allot 3.67 cr equity shares to INOX Leisure shareholders | PVR

PVR Limited's Board of Directors approved the allotment of 3,67,01,729 equity shares for a face value of Rs 10 to equity shareholders of INOX Leisure Limited, whose names will appear in the register of members as of February 17, 2023. This is due to the merger of Inox Leisure Limited with PVR Limited.

The company has initiated the process of corporate action to credit shares in the demat accounts of the respective shareholders.

The shares that would be allotted shall be listed on the BSE and NSE and shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the company.

After this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital is at Rs 97,95,28,140 and comprises 9,79,52,814 shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

PVR shares

The shares of PVR Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 1,601, down by 1.38 per cent.

