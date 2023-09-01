PVR INOX Records A Gross Box Office Revenue Of ₹532 Cr

PVR INOX Records A Gross Box Office Revenue Of ₹532 crores |

PVR INOX, the largest and most premium cinema exhibitor in India, achieved the feat of highest-ever monthly admissions and Box office month of all time in August 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

PVR INOX theatres across the country received nearly 190 lakh viewers during the month and recorded a Gross box office revenue of approximately Rs 532 crores. These accomplishments were driven by the blockbuster performance of films released during the month notably Gadar 2 (Hindi), Jailer(Tamil) & OMG2 (Hindi), Dreamgirl 2 (Hindi) alongside the enduring success of content premiered in July, namely Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani (Hindi) and Oppenheimer (English).

Additionally, on 15th August 2023, the theatres received 13 lakh patrons and earned Gross box office revenue of approximately Rs 41.4 crores, thereby surpassing the previous record of achieving the highest ever admissions and box office in a single day in quick succession.

The earlier record was set on 13th August, 2023 when approximately 12.8 lakh audience were received and earned Gross box office revenue of approximately Rs 39.5 crores.

PVR INOX Ltd shares

The shares of PVR INOX Ltd on Friday at 11:48 am IST were at Rs 1,781.55, down by 0.52 percent