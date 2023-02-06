PVR cinemas expand footprint in the North; launch 4-screen multiplex in Faridabad, Haryana | Twitter

PVR Cinemas, a film exhibition company in India, announced the opening of its third property in Faridabad today at Pebble Downtown, Sector 12, Mathura Road. Strengthening its footprints across Haryana, the newly launched 4-screen multiplex located on the 4th Floor of the Mall is connected with Bata Chowk metro station through the pedestrian walkway. It would offer the city residents and consumers beyond the city the best-in-class movie experience.

With this launch, PVR Cinemas consolidated its foothold in Haryana with 50 screens in 13 properties and 286 screens across 65 properties in North.

The new multiplex has a total seating capacity of 786 audiences and has last row recliners to meet the discerning needs of customers. The cinema is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical solutions including the SP4K next- generation laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp, and bright images. Furthermore, the audis feature advanced Dolby surround sound and Next-Gen 3D technology for an immersive experience.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Limited said, “Our endeavour is to craft new experiences and innovation for movie lovers across the country. We are extremely delighted to introduce our 13th property in Haryana, which reiterates our commitment to strengthening our presence beyond metro cities. We are consciously foraying into the rapidly expanding sub-urban markets to address the growing demands for the big-screen movie-viewing experience from audiences”.

Styled in modern design language, a visually stunning foyer provides a warm and welcoming ambience. The seating spaces with metal and teal color gives a rich and vibrant feeling while the elegant chandeliers and the custom artworks with a “V” theme celebrating legendary actors and actresses enhances the beauty of the space. The concession serves a variety of menu options catering to varied choices of patrons. All the 4 audis are uniquely designed with colours of Red, Teal, Purple and Gold to give them a distinct identity.

“We have expanded our footprint in Haryana and our presence includes Faridabad, Gurugram, Panipat, Karnal and Yamuna Nagar. Faridabad as a major satellite city is extremely strategic due to its connectivity with Gurugam, Noida and Delhi. It has emerged as a self-sustained living and working destination in Delhi-NCR and an additional cinema in the city will cater to the entertainment needs for the population living in the vicinity. We are confident that the new multiplex will be a delight for all moviegoers in the city’’, said Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited.

With this opening, PVR strengthens its growth momentum in FY 2022-23 with 912 screens at 183 properties in 78 cities across India and Sri Lanka.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)