IN PICS: PVR Cinemas launches India’s first multiplex in an airport complex in Chennai

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 03, 2023
PVR Cinemas announced the launch of its much awaited 5-screen property at PVR Aerohub in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the first multiplex in the country to be housed within an airport complex
The cinema will serve the entertainment needs for arriving and departing passengers
The Cinema has a seating capacity of 1155 audiences
It is equipped with cutting-edge cinematic technologies including 2K RGB+ Laser projectors
REAL D 3D digital stereoscopic projection for crystal clear, razor sharp, ultra-bright pictures and advanced Dolby Atmos high definition immersive audio
The auditoriums are green in theme and their sidewalls have fabric finish with alternative ‘V’ Pattern
The cinema has a visually stunning foyer with a chandelier specially designed as a tree of lights integrating 1000 lights over the column enlivening the space
