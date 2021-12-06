PV Sindhu’s car sold through Spinny; proceeds to be used for Suchitra Badminton Academy

PV Sindhu sold her car around Rs 12.05 lakh on Spinny; the full stack used car retailing platform. The proceeds of the sale will be used to support and train emerging badminton talent at the Hyderabad-based Suchitra Badminton Academy, where PV Sindhu has been training for years, according to a press release.

In October, Spinny announced the association of badminton icon PV Sindhu as one of the captains of Squad Spinny. Sindhu’s family sold her car with SellRight by Spinny even before the formal association with Spinny, the press release said.

Discussing the association, PV Sindhu said, “India has become one of the world’s top badminton countries – a position we will retain, given the many new stars training now. I’ve been practicing at Suchitra Badminton Academy for a long time, and I feel this fund will support younger talent. I am pleased to be part of an organization that is taking steps in nurturing future talent. If my family chose SellRight by Spinny on their own to sell my car - I know they wouldn’t just give the car without having complete trust in the selling process and the people behind it.”

Pradeep Raju, Founder – Suchitra Badminton Academy, said, “We wish to make the Academy accessible for more children and such initiatives help us reach our goal of training many exceptional young athletes. We appreciate Spinny’s gesture and thank them for their generosity. This amount will be used to nurture more champions like PV Sindhu.”

The family that bought PV Sindhu’s car from Spinny, Imran Khan, is the owner of a cloud kitchen network. “We were primarily looking for a quality car for the entire family, hence wanted a 7-seater. We were impressed with the quality, customer service and fair pricing from Spinny. It makes it even special when it is Sindhu’s car, and we are contributing to creating more opportunities for India’s upcoming badminton talent.

CEO Niraj Singh of this initiative: “Our collaboration with PV Sindhu has in part been motivated by her values, which are mirrored with our own as we aim to serve our customers an unparalleled car buying and selling experience. We are pleased to give the proceeds to the badminton academy which will nurture the budding badminton talent. "

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:32 PM IST