Punjab National Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai’s Kandivali. Check Details Here |

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and the Borrower(s) and Guarantor(s) and Mortgagor (s) in particular that the below described immovable / movable property mortgaged / charged to the Secured Creditor Banks namely Punjab National Bank; erstwhile United Bank of India and erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce and the constructive/physical/ symbolic possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of the respective secured creditor Banks, will be sold on “As is where is”, “As is what is”, and “Whatever there is” basis on the date as mentioned in the table herein below, for recovery of its dues due to these above named secured creditor banks from the respective Borrower(s), Mortgagor(s) and Guarantor(s). The Reserve price and the earnest money deposit is mentioned in the table below against the respective properties.

Description of property 1: Flat No 2701, 27th Floor, Challenger Tower -3, Thakur Village, Kandivali East, Mumbai 400101. Admn 1325 sq.ft built up.

Reserve Price: Rs. 2,51,00,000.00

E.M.D. : Rs. 25,10,000.00

Auction date and time: 26-07-2023 11:00AM TO 12:00PM

Description of property 2: Flat No 804, 8th Floor Hiramani Enclave, Shantiniketan CHSL Ashok Nagar, Opp Municpal Garden Cross Road No 3, Village Wadhwan Kandivali East, Mumbai- 400101. Area Admn 495.30 sq.ft Built up area.

Reserve Price: Rs. 81,00,000.00

E.M.D. : Rs. 8,10,000.00

Auction date and time: 26-07-2023 11:00AM TO 12:00PM

Description of property 3: Merged Flat No A/1701 Area 759 sq.ft BUA & A1702 Area 904 sq.ft BUA Ekta Terrace, Near Kamala Vihar Sports Complex, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai, Mumbai – 400067.

Reserve Price: Rs. 3,50,00,000

E.M.D. : Rs. 35,00,000

Auction date and time: 26-07-2023 12:00pm TO 01:00pm

Terms & conditions of sales :

The sale shall be subject to the Terms & Conditions prescribed in the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules 2002 and to the following further conditions:

1. The properties are being sold on 'AS IS WHERE IS BASIS and “AS IS WHAT IS BASIS” and “WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS”.

2. The particulars of Secured Assets specified in the Schedule hereinabove have been stated to the best of the information of the Authorised Officer, but the Authorised Officer shall not be answerable for any error, misstatement or omission in this proclamation.

3. The Sale will be done by the undersigned through e-auction platform provided at the Website https://www.mstcecommerce.com on 26thJuly 2023 starting from 10:00 AM to 5:00PM

4. For detailed term and conditions of the sale, please refer www.ibapi.in, www.mstcecommerce.com