Punjab National Bank Cuts ATM Withdrawal Limits On Several Debit Cards, New Rules To Come Into Effect From April 1

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced a major change for customers using certain debit cards for ATM withdrawals. The government-owned bank has decided to reduce the daily cash withdrawal limits on some debit cards, and the new rules will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

According to a statement published on the bank’s website, the decision has been taken to strengthen risk control, improve customer safety and promote secure digital banking. The bank said the move is part of its efforts to make ATM transactions safer and reduce potential misuse.

Withdrawal Limit Reduced To Rs 50,000 For Several Cards

PNB has reduced the daily ATM withdrawal limit from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 50,000 for several debit cards.

These include RuPay NCMC Platinum Domestic Debit Card, RuPay NCMC Platinum International Debit Card, RuPay Women Power Platinum Debit Card, RuPay PNB Palaash Debit Card (Recycled PVC), RuPay Business Platinum NCMC Debit Card, MasterCard Platinum Debit Card, VISA Gold Debit Card and PNB MasterCard Platinum Rise Debit Card.

Customers using these cards will be able to withdraw a maximum of Rs 50,000 per day from ATMs once the new rules become effective.

Premium Cards Also See Limit Reduction

The bank has also reduced withdrawal limits for some premium debit cards. For these cards, the daily ATM withdrawal limit has been cut from Rs 1,50,000 to Rs 75,000.

This change will apply to RuPay Select Debit Card, PNB RuPay Select Neo, PNB RuPay Select Excel, VISA Signature Debit Card and MasterCard Business Debit Card.

Customers using these cards will now be allowed to withdraw up to Rs 75,000 per day from ATMs.

No Change For Other Debit Cards

PNB has clarified that all other debit card variants will continue with their existing withdrawal limits. The new rules apply only to the specific cards mentioned by the bank.

Customers should check their card type to understand whether the new withdrawal limits apply to them.

Customers Can Set Their Own Limits

The bank has also informed customers that they can set or reset their ATM withdrawal limits within the new permitted range according to their needs.

Customers can do this using several digital services such as internet banking, the PNBOne mobile app, IVR service and WhatsApp banking.

PNB also confirmed that there is no change in transaction limits for POS payments, e-commerce purchases and contactless payments. These payment channels will continue to operate with the same limits as before.