Pune-based startup Gyde raises $250K in Seed funding round from Better Capital, Ashish Achrekar, CEO of Rica Analytics

Gyde, a Pune-based startup that has built a set of AI-based tools to educate software application users to drive actions for better on-boarding, adoption, engagement and customer success, has picked up $250K in seed funding from Better Capital and Ashish Achrekar, CEO of Rica Analytics Inc.

With this funding, the startup plans to accelerate the product development, acquire customers globally and deliver personalised help to a vibrant community of software users.

Started By Prasanna Vaidya and Shubham Deshmukh in 2019, Gyde has been working with enterprises and growing companies with a vision to assist software users. The startup's aim is to make software users more efficient and successful that in-turn will help businesses to realize productivity gains from their digital investments faster. The product currently integrates with web-based, android & iOS applications.

"Businesses understand that providing to-the-point, personalized assistance to the application users is the key to achieve digital transformation in office+remote work environment," said Prasanna Vaidya, Gyde CEO & Co-founder, adding, "User assistance is now at the core of their strategy while deploying and managing the applications for their employees, vendors, contractors, agents, everyone."

“Gyde is re-imagining the Microsoft Paperclip for the modern world where digitization is at an all-time high and companies struggle to help their users keep pace with the new applications and workflows. We partnered with Prasanna and Shubham at the founding stage and are excited to see them build Gyde into a category leader”, said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, an early backer of breakout companies like Open, Teachmint, Khatabook, Vauld and others.

Gyde caters to mid-sized enterprises, cloud-based applications, homegrown applications and others looking to improve user efficiency.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 09:56 AM IST