 Pune And Kolhapur Airports Get New Airport Terminal Buildings
The new terminal building of the Lohegaon international airport in Pune, inaugurated on Sunday, is spread over 7,50,000 square feet

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Representative Image, Not The New Terminal | File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the new terminal buildings of the Pune and Kolhapur airports in Maharashtra which will be equipped with various modern amenities.

State Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were present at the Pune airport for the event.

'Spread over 7,50,000 square feet'

Fadnavis said the government is planning to develop a new airport at Purandar in Pune district.

The new terminal building of the Lohegaon international airport in Pune, inaugurated on Sunday, is spread over 7,50,000 square feet and have a capacity of handling more than one crore passengers per year, officials earlier said.

The facility will also have 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters.

The new terminal building at the Kolhapur airport is being constructed in an area of 4,000 square metres, as per officials.

10 check-in counters

It will be equipped with all modern amenities and 10 check-in counters for passengers. The interiors of the terminal building will depict the local culture and heritage sites.

Addressing the event in Pune, Fadnavis said, "The state government has taken a decision to develop new airports in the state. The government is planning to develop a new airport at Purandar and permissions for it are being taken." "Lakhs of people will get employment at the new airport proposed to be built in Purandar. The new airport at Purandar will help in increasing Pune's GDP by 2 per cent," he added. 

