'Livestreamed Bitcoin Prices': YouTube Account Of Entrepreneur Sharan Hegde Gets Hacked

Entrepreneur and founder of The 1% Club, Sharan Hegde claimed that his YouTube account was hacked by unknown entities. Hedge took to his personal Instagram account to share his ordeal. In the Instagram post he claimed that, after being hacked, his channel started a livestream of Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency's prices reaching a USD 100K. The prices of Bitcoin currently stand at USD 69,448.90.

Account hacked

Hegde further elucidated his ordeal, as he claimed that, due to the hacker's actions, his YouTube channel was terminated. According to Hedge, nearly three years of his work and content were washed away in the bargain. This termination however, according to Hegde was reversed later on.

Hegde further in the post expressed his gratitude to his followers and supporters who got in touch with him. "Within in minutes, I got 100 DMs from you guys", Hegde added.

He also warned other in the sector of similar incident happening, and reminded his supporters of the importance of upgrading security systems.

Recent incidents of hacking

This incident comes to light barely a week after a high-profile hacking involving K-Pop groups. On March 4, the official YouTube channels of its artists, such as the renowned groups K-Pop groups Monsta X, IVE, and Cravity, were compromised and rebranded as SpaceX, Elon Musk's space exploration company.

Elon Musk, is one the ardent supporters of cryptocurrencies as well. As for Bitcoin, after nearly a year of consistent slump, its fortunes have turned the table around. In the past few weeks the crypto has recovered from its decline and shot up to new heights, with its value crossing the USD 70,000 mark briefly. At the current, if conditions persist, Bitcoin could see its value jump to the coveted USD 100K mark.