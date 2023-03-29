PTC India Ltd appoints Dr. Rajib Kumar Mishra as CMD | Image: PTC India (Representative)

PTC India Ltd has appointed Dr. Rajib Kumar Mishra as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) w.e.f. 29-03-2023, the company said via an exchange filing.

He has no relationship with any of the Directors of PTC and is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or any other such authority.

About Rajib Kumar Mishra

Dr. Rajib Kumar Mishra aged about 60 years is Ph.D (Business Admin.) from Aligarh Muslim University. He was accorded Visiting Scholar status by University of Texas, Austin in 2008 for his post-doc research.

He graduated in Electrical Engineering from NIT, Durgapur and did his post graduation from NTNU, Norway under NORAD Fellowship.

Dr. Rajib Kumar Mishra joined PTC Board on 24th February 2015 as Director (Marketing and Business Development). Prior to this, he has worked as Executive Director PTC since October 2011 and was responsible for Operations, Business Development, Retail & Advisory Services.

Dr. Mishra played a key role in starting of PTC retail business to meet power requirements of business entity. He has professional experience of 38 years with Power grid, NTPC and PTC India. Before joining PTC, he was General Manager (CMG) with POWERGRID.

Dr. Mishra also worked as Project Manager in SCADA / EMS projects in Regional Load Dispatch Centre of POWERGRID for seven years. He has also served NTPC and POWERGRID in various capacities.

He has played significant role in turning around loss making Telecom SBU of POWERGRID during his tenure as DGM / AGM (Marketing) in 2006-07.

He has authored four published Books by Rupa & Co. and twenty-four technical and Management papers.

Dr. Rajib Kumar Mishra, has been appointed as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) in PTC India Ltd w.e.f. 29-03- 2023.

Read Also IL&FS appoints Dr Rajeev Uberoi as Independent Director