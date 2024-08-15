PSU Stocks On NSE Give Over 300% Returns Since Last Independence Day: Know All Of Them

India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15 of each year, and today is the 78th anniversary of this momentous event. The theme of this year's festivities is 'Viksit Bharat,'which roughly translates to 'Developed India by 2047.'

While the country celebrates this historic event, investors have even more cause for joy. With every month that has passed since the previous Independence Day, the Indian financial markets have accomplished historic firsts and established new benchmarks.

The Indian markets have proven resilient in the face of a significant correction in global markets, thanks in large part to the active participation of retail investors. This has provided a significant buffer against the volatility caused by the outflow of foreign capital.

Since last Independence Day, PSU stocks on the National Stock Exchange have generously rewarded investors with returns ranging from 100 per cent to an astounding 339 per cent.

Share given more 100 per cent return

The shares of Rail Vikas Nigam have returned an astounding 339 per cent since the previous Independence Day. Shares of HUDCO have increased by 327 per cent, and those of Jai Balaji Industries have increased by 306 per cent. Investors have found the defense and railroad industries to be especially appealing.

The stock of Inox Wind has increased by 301 per cent. In a similar vein, shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) have climbed by 266 per cent and Suzlon Energy has gained 280 per cent. Other well-known PSUs have increased by 266 per cent and 256 per cent, respectively, including NBCC and Oil India.

Market performance from last Independence day

While the S&P BSE Sensex has gained 21 per cent, the Nifty 50 has produced an impressive return of 24.3 per cent over the last year. In addition to outperforming their emerging market peers by a wide margin, both indices have achieved noteworthy milestones and have maintained a robust upward trend for nine of the past twelve months.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has more than USD 5 trillion in market capitalization of companies listed in May. Following the NSE's December 2023 USD 4 trillion milestone, this milestone was achieved in a mere six months.