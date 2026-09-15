Propstack Enters Strategic Deal With CBRE To Strengthen Real Estate Data Analytics

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Real estate data and analytics firm Propstack has entered into a strategic enterprise agreement with CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd. to integrate its data and analytics platform across CBRE’s India operations, with the aim of strengthening market intelligence, investment analysis and client advisory services.

Platform To Be Rolled Out Across CBRE Operations

The integration will be rolled out in phases across CBRE’s key service lines, beginning this month. The platform is expected to support teams engaged in investment advisory, occupier advisory and client reporting by providing access to Propstack’s proprietary real estate data and predictive analytics.

Propstack said the partnership will combine CBRE’s research capabilities, market expertise and client relationships with its own data infrastructure and analytics capabilities.

Propstack Eyes Institutional-Grade Intelligence

“This partnership will validate our mission to democratise access to institutional-grade real estate intelligence,” said Raja Seetharaman, Co-founder, Propstack.

“CBRE’s adoption of our platform across their enterprise underscores the critical demand for real-time, data-driven insights in commercial real estate. Together, we’re setting a new standard for how the industry leverages data to drive strategic decisions,” he added.

CBRE Says Integration Will Deepen Client Insights

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO – India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said the integration would help the company’s teams generate deeper insights and respond more quickly to client requirements.

“Our clients make big real estate decisions, and they count on us for sharp, timely insights,” Magazine said. “Bringing Propstack’s platform into our workflows will help our teams move faster and go deeper.”

Propstack's Data And Analytics Platform

Propstack uses proprietary data collection, machine learning and geospatial analytics to provide market intelligence and investment analysis to institutional investors, developers, operators and real estate service providers.

CBRE, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, operates across more than 100 countries. Its India operations, established in 1994, have expanded to more than 13,000 professionals across 17 offices, with a presence in over 100 cities.