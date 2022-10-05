Property developer Rustomjee Group launches initiative aimed at community building

Representational Image

Rustomjee Group announces a first-of-its-kind 'The Circle of Happiness' in association with Dr. Robert Waldinger, an internationally acclaimed psychiatrist, psychoanalyst, Zen priest, and Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He is also the director of Harvard Study of Adult Development, an 80+ year-long study on happiness ever done.

Dr. Waldinger has been appointed as a consultant to the real estate group wherein he will advise the group on the layouts/ designs, etc and how it can be made better keeping aspects of bringing people together

Based on his study, Dr. Waldinger emphasizes on the power of relationships and community through his findings. As a part of this initiative, Rustomjee Group aims to reinforce its commitment towards building happy & healthy communities and the power of human connections.

The 'Circle of Happiness' is an initiative that brings groups of people together to talk, feel inspired, challenged, and supported. Using the symbol of a circle - we are encouraging people to come together and talk about their lives, and their stories and form a community of like-mindedness. The idea is to plant these circles across the city and institute a message to people to come together, share and converge.

'The Circle of Happiness' is a 3-day event from 7th to 9th October 2022, an initiative that brings groups of people together to talk, feel inspired, challenged, and supported. It will be kickstarted with a symposium on 7th October at The NCPA followed by the intimate community circles being held on 8th Oct 2022 at Soho House, Juhu & at Rustomjee Elements, off Juhu Circle, and on 9th Oct 2022 at Rustomjee Crown, Prabhadevi.As a part of the initiative, Rustomjee Group will be collaborating with some of India's best community builders to highlight the power of relations and humans.

Names like Karishma Mehta, First Human at Humans of Bombay, Faye D'Souza, Independent Journalist, Perizaad Zorabian, Malini Agarwal, Suchitra Pillai & Varun Duggirala will support the brand in its initiative to celebrate humans, connections and more. Dr. Waldinger will assist the group and reinforce their commitment towards community living and the power of human connections. The idea behind the movement is to plant circles of happiness across the city and institute a message to people to come together, share and converge.

Mr.Boman Irani, Chairman & MD, Rustomjee Group, said, "We are elated to be associated with Dr. Robert Waldinger for a common purpose-a purpose that the world needs more than ever now the purpose of creating communities and strengthening human connections. Through 'The Circle of Happiness', we want to create a space where connections come alive, ideas are exchanged and emotions are appreciated."

"When I first connected with the Rustomjee team, I knew our visions were aligned - the brand is known to celebrate the power of community and I believe that the only key to happiness is relationships. I am excited to be in India in association with Rustomjee", said Dr. Robert Waldinger.