Property 2023 Thane continues in digital format till April; homebuyers rejoice

Representative image

Many home seekers who visited Property 2023 Thane are now visiting project sites, buying homes in the weeks following the expo, which recorded 27,465 registrations; 378 bookings and Rs. 970 crore in home loans sanctioned. The success of the expo will be visible through the next few months, explained Immediate Past President, CREDAI-MCHI Thane Ajay Ashar. “For the home seeker as also the investor, this was the right platform to search for the smart real estate offering which fulfils the requirements. Home buying across projects which participated in the Expo is a welcome sign of Thane being a real estate hub of choice,” he added.

In its digital format, the expo will continue till end-April 2023, said Jitendra Mehta. “If someone missed out on visiting the expo, the digital version will keep options open for the next three months,” he added. “CREDAI-MCHI Thane is an association of real estate which has been an integral part of not just Thane’s growth story, but also the social fabric of the city. When a trusted industry body holds its 20th property and home finance expo, this in itself makes it the ideal platform to make your dream home a reality.”

Truly, Thane offers a wide array of real estate options, to suit a wide range of requirements, said Jitendra Mehta. “Property 2023 Thane was the perfect platform to link those looking for the ideal real estate option with the right project - the math doesn’t get better than this. Arguably, Thane offers the best opportunity for home seekers and potential investors across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and Property 2023 Thane in its digital ‘avataar’, should not be missed,” he concluded.

The safe, secure and culturally rich city offers options across segments of real estate development, which result in residents living a life complete in all respects, said Manish Khandelwal, Hon Secretary, CREDAI MCHI Thane. “Thane offers homes which are ideal for ‘work – from – home’ while also ensuring the ‘work – life’ balance. This makes the Expo ideal for those looking out for homes which offer new age technologies and product ranges, which make Thane’s real estate ‘in sync’ with the ‘new age customer’ requirements – and the quantum of homes being sold post the event bears this out,” he added.

Over the years, CREDAI-MCHI Thane has been the steadying factor, ensuring real estate development in sync with the city’s growth story, said Sandeep Maheshwari, Head, Exhibition Committee, CREDAI-MCHI Thane. “For the end-user as also the investor, it has been silently creating safe and secure opportunities. With some of India’s leading real estate developers who offer a wide array of options across their on-going projects, CREDAI-MCHI Thane’s expo was a vibrant, safe and secure platform, offering different types of homes and at price points which spanned a wide range, from Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 5 crore, and home buying has continued well into the next month post the event,” he emphasised.