Progress of monsoon till June 2 has been at a 5-year best, MP received above normal rainfall: Report

Monsoons have covered the entire country 12 days in advance of its normal date which is July 8. This monsoon season has been at the five-year best. According to Care Ratings, it is 22 per cent higher than the long period average as on June 24.

It was further stated that due to advancement of monsoon, the kharif sowing picked up covering 315.6 lakh hectares of land, which is 104 per cent higher than the comparable period a year ago. Out of 36 sub-divisions, nearly 82 per cent of the subdivisions have received excess to normal rainfalls from June 1 to June 24, with 15 sub-divisions experiencing normal rainfalls. “Only 6 sub-divisions have witnessed deficient rainfall as on June 24, 2020.”

The rating agency stated, “The progress of monsoon till June 2 has been at a 5-year best with cumulative rainfall being 22 per cent of above the long period average and 5 per cent excess than the long period average for the week June 24.” However, it has to be noted that last year it was 36 per cent below the long period average due to delayed arrival of monsoon.

“So far the progress of the monsoon has been very good. However, we need to closely watch how it pans out across various regions in the rest of the season before drawing any conclusion about the overall impact. July and the first fortnight of August will be critical.”