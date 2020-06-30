Progress of monsoon till June 2 has been at a 5-year best, MP received above normal rainfall: Report

Monsoons have covered the entire country 12 days in advance of its normal date which is July 8. This monsoon season has been at the five-year best. According to Care Ratings, it is 22 per cent higher than the long period average as on June 24.
It was further stated that due to advancement of monsoon, the kharif sowing picked up covering 315.6 lakh hectares of land, which is 104 per cent higher than the comparable period a year ago. Out of 36 sub-divisions, nearly 82 per cent of the subdivisions have received excess to normal rainfalls from June 1 to June 24, with 15 sub-divisions experiencing normal rainfalls. “Only 6 sub-divisions have witnessed deficient rainfall as on June 24, 2020.”
The rating agency stated, “The progress of monsoon till June 2 has been at a 5-year best with cumulative rainfall being 22 per cent of above the long period average and 5 per cent excess than the long period average for the week June 24.” However, it has to be noted that last year it was 36 per cent below the long period average due to delayed arrival of monsoon.
“So far the progress of the monsoon has been very good. However, we need to closely watch how it pans out across various regions in the rest of the season before drawing any conclusion about the overall impact. July and the first fortnight of August will be critical.”
On an average Madhya Pradesh received favourable rainfall. In west Madhya Pradesh, it received 125 per cent of above normal rainfall and 94 per cent above normal rainfall in East Madhya Pradesh. This helped support sowing activities in the state. In Northwest India, there was 11 per cent excess rainfall than normal with east Uttar Pradesh receiving large excess rainfall. Meanwhile, in the south the rainfall was only 3 per cent above normal with five sub-divisions witnessing normal rainfall.
As of June 26, total kharif sowing is 104 per cent higher than the same period last year while it was 68 per cent above the normal of the corresponding week. It has been aided by early arrival of monsoon this season.
Yet another relief is that the reservoir levels are at significant surplus as on June 25, 2020. “Water levels in 123 reservoirs monitored by central water commission is better than last year and last 10 years’ average and are at significant surplus compared with a long term average,” the agency added.
“As on June 25, 2020, the current live storage is 56.7 billion cubic meters, which is 116 per cent higher than the comparable week a year ago and were around 71% higher than the last 10 years average,” stated the agency.