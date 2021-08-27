Procter & Gamble Health Q4 net profit declines 30.63% to Rs 33.89 cr

Procter & Gamble Health has reported a 30.63 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 33.89 crore for the fourth quarter ended June 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 48.86 crore for the corresponding period a year ago, Procter & Gamble Health said in a regulatory filing.

The company follows July-June financial year.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 285.39 crore in the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 201.15 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

For the financial year ended June 30, 2021, the net profit of the company rose to Rs 176.80 crore as against Rs 169.29 crore, Procter & Gamble Health said.

Revenue from operations for the year stood at Rs 1,008.73 crore. It was Rs 891.19 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"Given the uncertainty still presented by the pandemic, we continue to work towards protecting the health and safety of our employees and partners, ensuring uninterrupted supplies of our vitamins, minerals, supplements and medicinal products for our patients and consumers, and on supporting communities and relief efforts," Procter & Gamble Health Ltd MD Milind Thatte said.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 130 per equity share, which includes a one-time special dividend of 90 per equity share, for the financial year ended June 30, 2021, the company said.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Health were trading at Rs 5,521.25 per scrip on BSE, up 0.65 per cent from its previous close.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 08:07 PM IST