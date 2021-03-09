Pritika Kalra Gandhi bags Swaavlambika Samman 2021 on International Women Day

Amidst an august gathering, Pritika Kalra Gandhi, noted Indian Classical Danseuse, received the Swaavlambika Sammana – an identity of an Independent Women, on 7 March 2021 at the Women Achievers Fiesta. The event attended by successful and dynamic women professionals from the academia, media, art, fashion and the corporate, was organised by EBS India - a Delhi based consultancy firm run under the leadership of Chavi Hemnath. It was organised at the Constitution Club of India on March 7, at Delhi. Pritika was conferred the Talent Award for Excellence in Promotion of Women Empowerment through Dance. Ram Niwas Goel, Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly, conferred the award.