 Prime Minister Modi Will Inaugurate ‘SEMICON India - 2025’ To Enhance India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem At Yashobhoomi In New Delhi
Prime Minister Modi Will Inaugurate 'SEMICON India - 2025' To Enhance India's Semiconductor Ecosystem At Yashobhoomi In New Delhi

The three-day conference, scheduled for September 2 to 4, will focus on developing a strong, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India. Over 350 exhibiting companies from 33 countries and regions, and a record number of global stakeholders will participate in SEMICON India 2025.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘SEMICON India - 2025’ on Tuesday, aimed at enhancing India’s semiconductor ecosystem, at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi. The three-day conference, scheduled for September 2 to 4, will focus on developing a strong, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India.

It will feature sessions on the progress of the Semicon India Programme, semiconductor fab and advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, smart manufacturing, innovations in R&amp;D and artificial intelligence, investment opportunities, state-level policy implementation, among others.

article-image

Over 350 exhibiting companies from 33 countries and regions, and a record number of global stakeholders will participate in SEMICON India 2025, which is being jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and SEMI, the global semiconductor industry association.

The three-day event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, academia, government and other stakeholders to drive collaboration and technology advancements across the entire supply chain. In just four years, since the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in 2021, India has transformed its semiconductor journey from vision to reality.

article-image

To support this vision, the government announced a Rs 76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, of which nearly Rs 65,000 crore has already been committed. SEMICON India 2025 is set to display India’s redefining role in the global semiconductor ecosystem. It will feature nearly 350 exhibitors, over 15,000 expected visitors, 6 country roundtables, 4 country pavilions, and participation from 9 Indian states, offering South Asia’s largest platform for the semiconductor and electronics industries.

The event will highlight India’s semiconductor progress, showcasing 10 approved strategic projects including High-Volume Fabs, Advanced Packaging, Compound Semiconductors, OSATs, and government support for research and start-ups.

Under the theme “Building the Next Semiconductor Powerhouse”, the event will offer valuable insights into innovations and trends in key areas such as Fabs, Advanced packaging, smart manufacturing, AI, supply chain management, sustainability, workforce development, Designs and Startups. So far, three editions of SEMICON India have been held: in 2022 (Bengaluru), 2023 (Gandhinagar), and 2024 (Greater Noida).

