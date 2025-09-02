Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 2nd Sept 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened flattish and price action consistently made multiple attempts to hold above 24500 levels. It went on to touch 24625 in the northward side and closed at its higher band with gains of around 200 points. It found stability and base near 24442 zones and made up for the losses of the previous session. It formed a bullish candle on daily frame and negated its lower highs formation of the last five sessions. Now it has hold above 24442 zones for an up move towards 24750 then 24850 zones while supports can be seen at 24442 and 24350 zones.

File Image |

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 24600 then 24700 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 24500 then 24600 strike. Call writing is seen at 24650 then 24700 strike while Put writing is seen at 24500 then 24600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24100 to 25100 zones while an immediate range between 24400 to 24900 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index Sensex opened on a positive note and maintained its upward bias throughout the session. The buy on dips strategy continued to play out as every minor intraday decline was quickly absorbed highlighting strong buying interest. On the daily chart it formed a bullish candle reflecting demand at lower levels. The index has negated the pattern of lower highs - lower lows seen of the recent sessions and finally closed with gains of nearly 550 points. Now it has to hold above 80000 zones for strength towards 80600 then 80900 zones whereas supports are placed at 80000 then 79800 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note near 53650 marks and gradually extended the momentum towards 54000 zones in the initial hour of the session. Later, it remained consolidative in a narrow range of 200 points between 53700 to 53900 zones but relatively underperformed the broader market. It formed an Inside bar on daily scale as some buying interest is visible at lower levels and the Index is hovering near its 200 DEMA. Now it has to hold above 54000 zones for a bounce towards 54250 then 54500 levels while a hold below the same could see some weakness towards 53750 then 53500 zones.

File Image |

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.78% at 24759 levels. Positive setup seen in Kaynes Technology, Tube Investments, Amber enterprise, Dixon Tech, Manappuram Finance, Mphasis, Exide Industries, Voltas, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors while weakness in Sun Pharma, ITC, Divis Lab, Reliance, Aurobindo Pharma, HDFC Bank, Alkem Lab, and LT.

PRICOL - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Pricol has given a decisive breakout above the ₹460 resistance zone after months of rangebound movement, signaling fresh bullish momentum. The stock is sustaining above all key moving averages on the daily chart, with a positive super trend indicator adding confirmation. Volume pickup alongside the breakout strengthens the outlook for further upside.

File Image |

BUY PRICOL CMP 477.45 SL 457.00 TGT 497.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 2nd Sept 2025

Bharat Electronics:

The company has secured additional orders worth Rs 644 crore since the last disclosure on 30th July 2025. Major orders received include Data Centre, Ship Fire Control System, Tank Navigation System, Communication Equipment, Seekers, Jammers, Simulators, Electronic Voting Machines, Upgrades, Spares,Services etc.

Its order book stood at Rs 71,650 crore as of 1st April 2025, with fresh inflows of Rs 7,348 crore (27% of FY26 guidance of Rs 27,000 crore, excluding the Rs 30,000 crore QRSAM order). The company also sees a strong Rs 1 lakh crore pipeline over the next 18–24 months.

Puravankara:

Puravankara announced the acquisition of redevelopment rights for a prime residential society in Malabar Hill, Mumbai, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Purva Blue Agate Pvt Ltd. This 1.43-acre project offers a development potential of 0.7 million square feet, providing new, premium homes for existing residents while also creating a substantial portion for sale.

With an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,700 crore, this exclusive residential enclave will redefine luxury in the city. This is the second major redevelopment in South Mumbai after the Miami Apartments at Breach Candy.

United Breweries:

United Breweries Ltd (UBL) has commenced production of its flagship brand Kingfisher at the recently leased Ilios Brewery in East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh. This marks a significant milestone as the company strengthens its manufacturing footprint in Andhra Pradesh. Equipped with best-in-class infrastructure, Ilios Brewery has a monthly capacity of up to 4.5 lakh cases of beer, complementing the 12 lakh case capacity of the Srikakulam brewery to meet the region’s growing demand for high-quality beer.

UPL:

The company has informed exchanges about UPL Global Ltd, United Kingdom, its step-down subsidiary entering into a Share Subscription Agreement for acquiring 49% stake in Grow Chemical Co Ltd. (wholly owned subsidiary of Baka) based out of Thailand aimed at strengthening innovation and delivering sustainable agricultural solutions tailored for farmers.

This collaboration combines UPL’s global expertise in crop protection with Baka’s strong local market presence and operational capabilities. Grow will focus on accelerating growth in Thailand’s agrochemical sector through joint R&D, distribution, and marketing, while staying firmly committed to promoting sustainable farming practices aligned with Thailand agridevelopment goals.

Royal Orchid Hotels:

Royal Orchid Hotels announced the signing of their latest property at Ambala, a dynamic city in Haryana bordering Punjab. This strategic addition highlights its dedication to expanding hospitality services into emerging and lesser-explored regions of India, further boosting tourism across the country. The new 65-key property, developed in collaboration with Mr.Lovepreet Singh (Partner and MD - Marrievilla Resort), will operate under a management agreement, reinforcing Royal Orchid's asset-light model and continued focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences.