 IPO: Electronic Manufacturing Services Provider UKB Electronics Files Papers With SEBI, Seeking Approval To Raise ₹800 Crore
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Electronic manufacturing services provider UKB Electronics Ltd has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to raise Rs 800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company's proposed IPO is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 400 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday.

The issue will see the promoters partially offloading their stake. Manoj Tayal and Vinay Kumar Tayal plan to sell shares valued at Rs 135 crore each, while Manik Tayal will divest shares worth up to Rs 130 crore.Funds raised through fresh issuance will be deployed for payment of debt, purchase of plant and machinery for the company's existing manufacturing facilities and general corporate purposes.

UKB Electronics is an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company that handles everything from product design and prototyping to full-scale manufacturing.

Its products mainly fall into two categories: home appliances and consumer electronics, such as cord assemblies, circuit boards, remotes, and distribution systems; and strategic electronics, which include e-mobility solutions like cables, charging guns, chargers, and other specialized cables.

The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities across Pune (Maharashtra), Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), Goa, Sri City (Andhra Pradesh), and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).UKB Electronics served 675 customers between April 2022 and March 2025, including 203 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

In the home appliances and consumer electronics space, its clients include leading global brands and Fortune 500 companies such as LG, IFB, Panasonic, Voltas-Beko, Haier, Dixon, Carrier Midea, Liebherr, and Versuni, among others.To assist the offering, the company has appointed Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and IIFL Capital Services as lead managers. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

