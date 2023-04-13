Prime Minister Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits at Rozgar Mela | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at the Rozgar Mela virtually distributed close to 71,000 appointment letters to the new recruits.

The program has selected recruits from across the country and will join different positions in the government. The letters were provided to 207 candidates from Guwahati, 217 candidates in Dimapur and 225 candidates in Siliguri.

The jobs include Train Manager, Technician, Station Master, Ticket Clerk, Pointsman, Track Maintainer, Hospital Assistant and more.

Narendra Modi said, "This Rashtriya Rozgar Mela shows the commitment of the government towards youth."

Prime Minister Modi during the Rozgar Mela said, "Aatmanirbhar Bharat is generating jobs in the urban and rural areas of the country. The toy industry has been enhanced leading to the generation of new job opportunities."

He also said that every sector is generating jobs including the developing ports sector, health sector, infrastructure project and agriculture sector.

#WATCH | More than 70,000 youths have got govt jobs in various departments of the central govt, congratulations to all of you. The process of giving govt jobs in NDA and BJP-ruled states is going on at a fast pace. Appointment letters were handed over to over 22,000 teachers in… pic.twitter.com/f3PJvNvgix — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

Startups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about startups said, "Today, many such sectors have opened up in front of the youth, which were not available to the youth 10 years ago. The example of startup is in front of us. Today there is tremendous enthusiasm among the youth of India about startups." He also said that startups have generated 40 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Modi also added that over 22 thousand teachers were given appointment letters in Madhya Pradesh.

Optical fibers

During his address to the new appointees PM Narendra Modi mentioned that since 2014 over 6 lakh km of optical fibers have been laid in Indian villages. He also said that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world.

Modi also focused on the growing drone sector and said that youth is involved in drone manufacturing and becoming drone pilots. PM Modi said, "The capital investment in infrastructure projects propels employment generation & creates diverse opportunities for Yuva Shakti."