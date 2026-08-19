Pride Hotels Eyes IPO By Year-End To Fund Renovations, Acquisitions And Reduce Debt; Expands In Navi Mumbai

Pride Hotels plans to accelerate renovations and expansion through its proposed IPO while adding two properties in Navi Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: Pride Hotels Ltd is planning to launch its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of this year, with the proposed issue aimed at accelerating renovation of its existing hotel portfolio, supporting future acquisitions and reducing the company’s net debt.

The hotel group, which is expanding across emerging hospitality markets, is also preparing to open two hotels in Navi Mumbai, with one expected to be ready within the next few months and another in around six to seven months. It recently launched a hotel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Expansion Across Emerging Markets

Speaking about the company’s expansion strategy, a SP Jain Managing Chairman Managing director of Pride Hotels said the group continues to identify locations where hospitality demand is expected to grow. The company’s approach has been to enter emerging markets, keep expenses under control and avoid excessive borrowing.

“We are getting another hotel ready in Navi Mumbai within a few months, and another should be ready in around six to seven months,” the director said, adding that they launched several hotels in over a year and the recent addition was the launch of hotel in Indore.

“We are coming with an IPO primarily to increase the pace of renovation in our existing hotels. A lot of hotels are very well located and we are renovating them, but obviously from internal accruals, it takes a longer time,” the MD said.

IPO To Support Renovation And Acquisitions

The company also intends to use the listing to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce net debt. A portion of the issue is expected to comprise an offer for sale (OFS), through which some existing shareholders will divest part of their holdings.

“We are also trying to reduce the debt of the company. There is a small element of OFS also, through which some owners are divesting some of the stake,” he said.

“The whole idea of getting listed is one, it gives better confidence. We have acquired a lot of properties historically. We are still looking at further acquisitions. So, to fund those acquisitions and also to have a more debt-free kind of balance sheet, we can take over larger properties,” the director said.

Mumbai’s Emerging Growth Corridors

The said hotel is also evaluating opportunities emerging from Mumbai's expansion towards newer growth corridors, including the broader Mumbai 3.0 and Mumbai 4.0 regions and areas towards Palghar.

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The company believes that infrastructure development and urban expansion will create opportunities for hotels in emerging locations. It is currently focused on India but is also studying opportunities for international expansion.

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