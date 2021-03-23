Prez inaugurates super speciality hospital in Rourkela built by NBCC

On March 21 2021, President of India, Ram Nath Kovind dedicated the Super Speciality Hospital built by NBCC in Rourkela, Odisha to the Nation. The 200 bedded Super Speciality Hospital costing at Rs. 300 crore has been completed in record time of 24 months. The hospital is installed with the world-class medical equipments such as CT scanner, MRI, Cath labs, 3 modular OTs, one emergency OT etc. NBCC has played a major role in developing the Healthcare infrastructure of the country by executing many landmark Healthcare projects across the nation amongst which mega projects such as AIIMS Bilaspur and Deoghar are currently under implementation.